UPDATE: Pedestrian killed on E. State St.

UPDATE: The Winnebago County coroner confirms a pedestrian hit by a car on E. State St. has died.

Rockford Police announced late Tuesday night that there was a serious traffic accident near E. State St. and S. Alpine. Details are limited at this time but 13 WREX will continue to post updates as they become available.

Rockford Police say that a serious traffic accident has closed all westbound traffic near the 4600 block of East State Street.



That's right near the South Alpine intersection.



Police say that all traffic in that area will be rerouted as police are on scene and investigating the accident.

Details are limited at this time, but we will provide you with updates as they become available.