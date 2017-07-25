Health risks associated with sewer overflow during flooding

Cleaning up after flooding and sewage overflows can be tricky.

The Ogle County Health Department wants you to keep a few things in mind.



Minimize skin contact with sewer water.



Carpets and rugs that can't be thoroughly dried and cleaned should be thrown away.



Floors and hard surfaces should be cleaned with a bleach and water solution.



Use only bottled or disinfected water for drinking, cooking, brushing your teeth and bathing until you're sure the water supply is safe.