Rockford Children's Home + Aid seeks foster parents

Rockford has a big need for foster parents and one organization wants you to see if it could be something for your family.

Children's Home and Aid says there are 30 foster kids at it's organization alone that need a place to call home.

One reason it says there's a lack of foster parents is because there's a big misconception about the need for them here in Rockford.

"The statistics of the number of children being abused and neglected it's happening at a higher average than state wide in our county here and to me that's scary and we want to do something about that but i bet most people have no idea," said Regional vice President of Children's Home and Aid Lisa Piper.

That's why Children's Home and Aid is hosting a family fun night to recruit new foster parents.

It's on August 3 from 6 to 8 o'clock in the evening at Alpine Park. It's open to everyone in the Rockford community who is interested in becoming a foster parent.