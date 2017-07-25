Rockford still considering Spring Creek bike path

Navigating the busy streets of Rockford can be tough when you're on a bicycle.

"We have no east or west route to speak of right now," said owner of Rockford Bicycle Co. Skip Stienecker.

So two years ago, when the city announced an idea to add a multi-use bike path along Spring Creek road, cyclists were geared up and ready to go.

It's a no brainer, it's an easy way to get across town," said Stienecker.

"I would love to see a plan on the repaving to bump it out a little bit to add a bike path, a multi-use path that could be used by residents in Rockford," said fourth ward alderman Kevin Frost.

The goal then was to complete a bike path while sewer lines were updated along Spring Creek Rd and get both done all at once.

"We're looking at resurfacing Spring Creek Road. It would be nice to see if it's feasible to add some sort of multi-use path there," said Frost.

However, the city's timing didn't line up with sewer updates.

But, leaders says that doesn't mean the bike project is scrapped.

"The city obviously wants to move forward with this, at the will of the aldermen, and that's what we're doing right now," said Rockford Public Works Director Mark Stockman.

A recent study shows aldermen a bike path is viable for that area.

Now, public works says it's moving forward with designs and trying to figure out how much the project could cost.

"It's part of a major network of multi-use paths that we strive to get to, we're a long way from getting there but every little piece helps us make those connections," said Stockman.

Connections that cyclists say will help Rockford get one step closer to becoming a bike friendly city.

"You see everybody out on the trails, I think its a great way to tie the community together," said Stienecker.

The city says once it finds out how much the multi-use path could cost ---- aldermen will have the final say on whether the project moves forward.



