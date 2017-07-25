Slattery headed to U.S. Amateur Championship

Kyle Slattery finally broke through in a big tournament. After falling just short in a couple of qualifying tournaments over the past few years, Slattery finished second in a U.S. Amateur Championship qualifier in Wisconsin to punch a ticket to the big tournament in August.

Now he's getting ready for the biggest stage of his golf career.

"Hands down, it's the biggest amateur tournament you can make so it's a pretty big accomplishment," Slattery said.

Slattery finished at -4 in the two round tournament, including a couple of birdies in the final five holes to seal the deal. Slattery did bogey the final hole, but he had enough breathing room thanks to a couple of birdies down the stretch.

"I like to say I'm a good closer," Slattery, the reigning back-to-back Men's City champion, said. "I let one slip on the last hole. Thankfully it didn't cost me. It was just another good learning experience."

Slattery's family has been there every step of the way through his golf career.

"It's so cool," his little sister Jesse Slattery, a 2017 Boylan grad, said. "I'm so proud of him. I just can't wait to watch him."

Kyle's former high school and current SIU-Edwardsville teammate Danny Gorman echoes those sentiments.

"I'm really proud of him and that hard work is starting to show for him," Gorman said. "I'm really excited for what he can do over there."

Kyle will take a winning mentality with him to the west coast.

"You just have to know that you belong there," Slattery said. "Know that you earned the right to play in the field. Trust the game plan and play well."

The likes of Arnold Palmer, Jack Nicklaus, Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson all won the U.S. Amateur Championship in their golf careers. Kyle Slattery hopes to add his name to that list.

The tournament starts Aug. 14, in California. The field of 312 golfers will be whittled down to 64 players for a match play tournament. They'll play two rounds of stroke play to set the field of 64 for the match play tournament.