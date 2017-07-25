Haskell Elementary adding some art to their STEM education

A Rockford school that has focused on STEM academies is now switching to what they are calling "STREM" academies.

STEAM stands for science, technology, engineering, arts and math, adding art education to the popular STEM curriculum.

Haskell Elementary on Maple Street is shifting its focus to STEAM for its new school year, which starts Wednesday.

Haskell Principal Loree Leathers says the model is ideal for students who have a strong love for science and math. She adds that STEAM education focuses on problem-solving skills, innovation and creating a growth mindset.

This year will be the pilot year for the program.