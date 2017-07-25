Oregon nursing home evacuated due to flooding

An Ogle County nursing home that had to be evacuated over the weekend is almost back up and running.

High water levels forced residents of the Oregon Living and Rehabilitation Center to board buses and transfer to other nursing homes over the weekend.

Staff of the facility say they did their best to get everyone out safely and as quickly as possible.

"We have great staff here that were able to reassure that everything was okay and keep them calm," says Charlie Kain, Oregon Living and Rehabilitation Center Maintenance Supervisor. "That way they weren't getting over excited. That way we make sure that it was safer to get them set up and get them out of the building as quickly as possible."

The Illinois Department of Public Health will make its final assessment of the nursing home Tuesday before allowing residents to return.