Two arrested in burglary investigation in Boone County

Two Rockford men have been arrested in connection with a burglary investigation in Boone County over the weekend.

James Gallagher, 23, and George Shaw, 37, have each been charged with burglary and criminal damage to property.

The Boone County Sheriff's Office says deputies, along with Belvidere Police, were called out to the Belford Industrial Park Saturday morning on a report of suspicious people in the area.

Police say they tried to stop Gallagher and Shaw as they were driving out of the park but they drove away. Police say the pair crashed their vehicle into a fence while trying to get away, then ran from police before being caught and arrested.

Authorities say they recovered several items associated with the burglary at the scene, including tools and copper products.

Gallagher and Shaw are now both being held in the Boone County Jail. Gallagher's bond is set at $50,000 and Shaw's is set at $75,000.