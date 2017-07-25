Body recovered from Rock River in Janesville

Janesville Police on the scene after body found in Rock River (WKOW)

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WREX) -- The Janesville Police Department has recovered a body on the Rock River.

In a press conference Tuesday morning, Janesville Police Lieutenant of Investigations Terry Sheridan says the body of a man was found in the river near the intersection of South River and West Racine streets.

Sheridan says someone walking over the Racine Bridge around 7 a.m. Tuesday morning saw the body in the river and called 911.

Officials have been searching for 21-year-old Dakota Giese since Saturday. A friend walking with him at the time called 911 to report he had fallen in. He is considered a missing person.

During the press conference Tuesday, authorities said an autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday at the Rock County Medical Examiner's Office.

Police say the identity of the man found will not be released until after the autopsy is complete, but they do say the victim was found wearing clothing consistent with what Giese was wearing when he was last seen Saturday.

Police found the body about a half mile down river from where Giese was last seen.