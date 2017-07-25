Three suspects arrested in connection with Sycamore armed robbery

UPDATE 12 p.m. - Sycamore say a third suspect has been arrested in connection with this armed robbery.

Authorities have also released the names of the suspects: Terrance Storey, 28, of Chicago, Tevin Woods, 26, of Chicago, and D Angelo Bryant, 21, of Indianapolis.

Police say at this time there is no evidence that anyone behind these three suspects where involved in the armed robbery.

Police in Sycamore say a clerk was shot twice and two suspects are in custody after an armed robbery at a downtown convenience store Monday night.

Police say officers were called to the 7-11 store in the 400 block of West State Street in Sycamore around 11:15 p.m. Monday on a report of an armed robbery.

Authorities say two suspects came into the store armed with a gun, then struggled with the clerk. The victim was then shot twice in the lower body before the suspects fled the scene.

During the investigation, Sycamore Police sent out information about the suspects and their vehicle to surrounding law enforcement agencies.

Around 1:15 a.m. Tuesday Sycamore Police learned that police in Elmhurst had attempted to pull over a car matching the description of the suspects' vehicle. The driver crashed the car and the two suspects were arrested.

Police say they believe the two suspects were also involved in an armed robbery of a gas station in Carol Stream just after midnight Tuesday morning.

The 7-11 clerk, a 45-year-old man, is in stable condition and is expected to recover.

Police have yet to release the names of the suspects. An update to this investigation is expected from police later this morning.