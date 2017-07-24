13 WREX hosting annual Stuff the Bus event

The third annual Stuff the Bus school supplies drive is coming back to the Rockford area.

13 WREX started the event back in 2015 to help make sure students who can't afford school supplies have what they need before they go back to school. This year's donation drive is Tuesday, August 8 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The drive will be held at two area Valli Produce stores. One on North Alpine in Loves Park, the other on E. State St. in Rockford.

If you can't make the supplies drive, there are bins across the area where you can make donations now. You can find them at all seven Anderson Automotive locations and both Gustafson's Furniture locations.