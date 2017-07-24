Movie filmed in Freeport now on Netflix

A new movie now on Netflix gives Freeport a claim to fame. That's because part of it was shot there.

The movie is called American Fable. It's a drama set in the 1980s during the farm crisis. It was shot in several locations in northern Illinois including Freeport, Stockton, Pearl City and Pecatonica.



The film was written and directed by a Waukesha Wisconsin native Anne Hamilton.

We asked her what filming in Freeport was like and if viewers will recognize the area when they watch her movie.

"I think if you know the towns and you know the roads you would recognize parts of it," said Hamilton. "There are lots of scenes that if you know... like a barn or a silo, you'd recognize it."

Hamilton went on to say, "It's an amazing place in terms of its beauty but also in terms of its people. Like, I think if I could shoot back there every time I make a movie I would."

It's not just the location that may look familiar to those who watch it. One of the main actors in the movie is Richard Schiff. He played Toby Ziegler in the popular TV show The West Wing.

American Fable is available on Netflix now.