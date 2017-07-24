Pearl City waits for money to mitigate flood zone

Flooding in Pearl City is nothing new to this small town.

"The first time it was just a fluke, and then in 2010, when it started to rain all night long, it was like it was going to do it again," said homeowner Gail Westaby.

Westaby used to live in one of these homes, right in the middle of Pearl City's flood zone.

But, after water rose for a third time back in 2011, she said it was just too much to go through again.

"We just couldn't go through it again, it's just, my kids said, mom, you're not going to go through this again."

The Village of Pearl City agreed and in 2011 decided to sit down with the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the State of Illinois.

In those discussions, the city says FEMA and the state agreed to buy out property owners living in the village's flood zone for a total of $2.5 million and then tear down the damaged buildings.

"Mold and you got everything inside of them, they have to be torn down even if the money doesn't come through," said Pearl City Mayor Bob Knoup.

But that was three years ago. Today, Knoup says the city and homeowners haven't seen a dime.



Knoup says FEMA committed 75 percent of the funding, but won't pay up until the state releases its portion. That money has been tied in the state's budget impasse.

And even if funding comes through, the village says there aren't many places for residents to relocate to.

"We're landlocked, I've got businesses that want to come in, but the flood zone is out," said Knoup.

Meanwhile for homeowners like Westaby, residents wait to pay off the homes they left underwater.

