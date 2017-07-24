RPS 205 looking to hire teachers in 'hard-to-fill' subjects

Rockford Public Schools is seeing a teacher shortage, and it hopes a job fair will fix it.

The district hosted a job fair Monday morning at the administration building.



People hoping to work in the schools could drop off their resume and meet with school district representatives.

RPS 205 told 13 News what kind of teachers it's looking for.

"We're seeing a shortage in bilingual, special education and math and science teachers," said Mercedes Brain, the director of talent acquisition for the district.

If you didn't make it out to the job fair and still want to apply you can find the link here.