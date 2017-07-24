Farm Bureau explains possible effect of heavy rain on crops

A lot of fields have standing water in them.

It doesn't impact corn as much because they stand so tall.



But the rain is preventing farmers from harvesting wheat right now.



It's too wet to get the machines in there.



The Winnebago-Boone Farm Bureau says it's a waiting game to see if all this rain will affect crops overall.

"Depending on how much rain we get, could affect the yields," said Ann Marie Cain, the manager of the farm bureau. "If we stay wet that could delay harvest because if the crops are too wet they won't bring them in until they dry out a little bit.

Farms along the Pecatonica River are the most saturated right now.