White Sox top Cubs in Game 1 of Crosstown Cup series

The Chicago White Sox snapped a nine-game losing streak at Wrigley Field on Monday, beating the Chicago Cubs 3-1 in the first of four games in the Crosstown Cup between the two Windy City squads.

Cubs starter Kyle Hendricks earned a no-decision in his return from the disabled list, throwing 4.1 innings, allowing one earned run with five strikeouts. White Sox starter Miguel Gonzalez tossed 7.1 innings, surrendering one earned run to earn the win for the Southsiders.

The White Sox scored the game's final three runs on a Jose Abreu RBI double, and a pair of solo home runs from Adam Engel and Matt Davidson. Anthony Swarzak earned his first career save as Chicago moves forward with its closer situation following David Robertson's departure.

Game 2 of the Crosstown Cup is Tuesday at Wrigley Field at 1:20 pm. Games 3 and 4 are Wednesday and Thursday at Guaranteed Rate Field, both starting shortly after 7:00 pm.