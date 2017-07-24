McShane, Slattery Earn Preseason Honors

The Missouri Valley Conference announced its all-preseason football team on Monday, with two NIC-10 alumni appearing on the list.

Freeport graduate and Western Illinois running back Steve McShane joins Boylan graduate and Illinois State kicker Sean Slattery as MVC honorees.

McShane was second in the conference last season with 917 rushing yards as a sophomore, with eight touchdowns.

Slattery made 16 of 20 field goal last year, including the game-winning 33-yard attempt for ISU on the road against Northwestern.