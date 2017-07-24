Wisconsin company offers microchip implants for all employees

Things like fobs, key cards, swipe cards and paying for everything with your phone have become the norm now.

But one Wisconsin company is going a step further and giving its employees the chance to implant a work-issued microchip into their skin to do things like access the building, login to their computer and even buy food from the break room venting machines.

Three Square Market (32M) is offering the implanted chip technology to all of their employees August 1.

The program is optional for all employees, but the company says it is expecting over 50 staff members to be voluntarily chipped.

The RFID microchip is about the size of a grain of rice and will be implanted between an employee's thumb and forefinger underneath the skin.

Company CEO Todd Westby says he believes this technology will soon be commonplace. "Eventually, this technology will become standardized allowing you to use this as your passport, public transit, all purchasing opportunities, etc." Westby says.

32M is partnering with BioHax International and Jowan Osterland, CEO, based out of Sweden.