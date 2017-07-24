Police search for missing woman in Jo Daviess County

The Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a woman who has been missing since last Friday.

Authorities say 38-year-old Amanda Duhack was last seen Friday morning leaving her home in rural Galena.

She was driving a blue Chevrolet Uplander minivan with Illinois registration of 2053918, similar to the one shown here.

Police say Duhack is about 5'3" tall and weighs 115 pounds with brown hair, blue eyes and glasses.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Amanda Duhack is asked to contact the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office, 815-777-2141, or Dubuque/Jo Daviess Crime Stoppers, 800-747-0117.