Stephenson County releases updated list of road closures

People going in and out and Stephenson County might find it difficult after severe flooding forces road closures in the area.



The Stephenson County Sheriff's Office has released an updated list of closures, but says conditions are changing rapidly and could change at any given moment:



-Rt73 from Lena to Pearl City is closed north of Pearl City

-Rt73 in the Village of Pearl City has water over the road and is not passable

-Burr Oak Rd east of Bolton is closed

-Flack Rd at Dublin Rd west of Rt73 is closed

-Walnut Rd between Lamm Rd and Rudy Rd is closed

-Intersection of Mill Grove Rd and Loran Rd is closed

-Cranes Grove Rd north of Florence Rd is closed until next week

-Lamm Road from Baileyville to Walnut Road is closed

-Yellow Creek Rd east of Hollywood Rd is closed

-Baileyville Rd south of South St is closed

-Stateline Rd and Swiss Rd is closed

-Van Brocklyn Rd east of Bolton Rd is closed

-Loran Rd from Bolton Rd to Mill Grove Rd is closed

-Kent Rd between Kent and Rt20 is closed

-Business 20 between Freeport and Hollywood Rd is closed

-Eleroy Rd and Rink Rd closed at intersection

-Loren Rd west of Bolton Rd is closed

-Becker School Rd east of Bolton Rd is closed

-River Rd west of Farwell Bridge is closed

-Bolen Road North of US Route 20 is closed.

-Cherry Hill Rd west of Ridott is closed

-Maize Rd east and west of Farwell Bridge Rd is closed

-Rink Rd from Flansburg Rd at bottom of hill closed

-Winneshiek Rd between Iris Hill Rd and Harlem Center Rd closed

-Cook Rd between Rink Rd and Flansburg Rd closed

-Business US Rt. 20 West at Preston Bottoms is closed

-Illinois Route 73 between the Village of Lena and Louisa Road is closed

-Bypass Route 20 East is down to one lane east of the IL Route 75 interchange