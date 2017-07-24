Multiple families displaced after fire Sunday night

Dozens of people, including many children, were displaced Sunday night after an apartment fire in Rockford.

The Rockford Fire Department says firefighters were called out to a fire at an apartment in the 2700 block of Silent Wood Trail around 7:30 p.m. Sunday.

Firefighters say there was high heat and heavy smoke coming from the building when they arrived, but they were able to get the fire under control quickly.

Rescue workers had to remove a bedridden woman from one of the apartments, but no injuries were reported.

The Red Cross assisted in relocating 11 adults and 28 children to a local hotel.

The fire is still under investigation. The damage is estimated at $100,000.