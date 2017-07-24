Police search for parent, guardian of boy found in DeKalb - WREX.com – Rockford’s News Leader

Police search for parent, guardian of boy found in DeKalb

Posted:
By Cody Carter, Internet Director
Connect
Boy found in DeKalb Boy found in DeKalb
DEKALB (WREX) -

DeKalb Police are searching for the parent or legal guardian of a child found outside Monday morning. 

Police say the child pictured here was found in the 600 block of South Annie Glidden Road, near the Hampton Inn and Suites, around 7:15 a.m. Monday. 

Police believe the boy is about 4-years-old. They say he has been nonverbal since being found by police. 

Anyone who knows this child or his parents or legal guardian is asked to contact police immediately at 815-748-8400. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WREX
10322 Auburn Road, Rockford, IL 61103
Switchboard: 815-335-2213
News tips: news@wrex.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WREX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.