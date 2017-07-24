Police search for parent, guardian of boy found in DeKalb

DeKalb Police are searching for the parent or legal guardian of a child found outside Monday morning.

Police say the child pictured here was found in the 600 block of South Annie Glidden Road, near the Hampton Inn and Suites, around 7:15 a.m. Monday.

Police believe the boy is about 4-years-old. They say he has been nonverbal since being found by police.

Anyone who knows this child or his parents or legal guardian is asked to contact police immediately at 815-748-8400.