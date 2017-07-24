Two adults, group of teens arrested for BB gun incident overnight

Rockford Police are searching for two suspects wanted for allegedly driving around the city shooting people with a BB gun.

Rockford Police are searching for two suspects wanted for allegedly driving around the city shooting people with a BB gun.

Police in Rockford have arrested two adults, along with a group of teen boys, in connection with reports of suspects shooting a BB gun from their vehicle overnight.

Malena Herr, 19, of Belvidere, has been charged with reckless conduct, criminal damage to property and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Levi Parks, 18, of Belvidere, has been charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor and no valid driver’s license.

Police have also arrested a 15-years-old from Lee on reckless conduct, aggravated assault and two counts of criminal damage to property charges; a 16-years-old from Belvidere on reckless conduct and criminal damage to property charges; a 17-years-old from Belvidere for a curfew violation; and a 17-years-old from Rockford on a juvenile custody warrant.

Police say officers were called out to the area of North Johnston Avenue and Mulberry Street around 3 a.m. Monday on reports of a group of people in a blue SUV shooting two BB guns from the vehicle.

Employees from a private security company followed the SUV to the area of Kilburn and Taylor where officers stopped the group.

Police found two adults and four teens inside the SUV. They say the group had been involved in several aggravated assault and criminal damage incidents and all six were arrested.

Police say that at this time they do not believe these incidents are related to the other BB gun incidents that occurred last week.