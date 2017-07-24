City offers help to Freeport residents impacted by flooding

The City of Freeport is offering help to residents impacted by severe flooding over the weekend.



According to the city, sand is available at Tutty's Crossing, Krape Park's maintenance shed and Gladewood Road.



Residents can drop debris or flood-damaged items off today at a number of locations. Dumpsters will be placed at Taylor Park School and the JC Penney parking lot. The city asks that you do not drop electronics off at this time. Officials say they are working on a plan for that.



Fees are waived at the landfill transfer station for flood victims. You must be able to prove you are a Freeport resident, and you can not drop off any hazardous material or electronics. The hours are 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday. It will also be open from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. this Saturday.



The city is also preparing to off help once waters recede. Lime will be made available to residents for their yards. The city says this helps reduce smell and can help with brown grass.



By Tuesday or Wednesday, county officials will spray the city for mosquito larva.



If you are a Freeport resident and in need of assistance, you can call:



— The Red Cross at 815-233-0011

— Freeport Area Church Cooperative at 815-233-0435

— Department of Human Services at 815-232-6123



City officials will meet at 3 p.m. to discuss ongoing relief efforts. 13 News will speak to officials after that meeting, and bring you any updates.