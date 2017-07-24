Search continues for Wis. man who fell into river in Janesville

Janesville Police are continuing search and recovery efforts for a missing Wisconsin man in the Rock River.

The police department, along with the Janesville Fire Department and the Rock County Sheriff's Office, are searching for Dakota Giese, 21, from Janesville.

Authorities say Giese was last seen in the river on the west side, near the Mineral Point trailhead Saturday night. A witness saw a man fall into the river and last saw him in the middle of the river, where the he went under the water.

Giese is considered a missing person. Police are requesting any information that would put him anywhere besides the river.

Police say that as of Monday morning, no new information has come to light which would indicate foul play in Dakota's disappearance.

Searchers located what appeared to be two vehicles completely submerged under water just north of the Centerway bridge Monday morning. Police do not believe the vehicles are associated with the disappearance of Dakota Giese.

Information can be directed to the Janesville Police Department by calling them directly at (608) 755-3100, calling Janesville Area Crime Stoppers at (608) 756-3636 or downloading the free P3 Tips app from the Apple or Google Play store.