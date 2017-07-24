River flooding concerns continue across the Stateline throughout the day Monday.

In Rockton, the Rock River is expected to go above flood stage sometime Monday. And in Cherry Valley the Kishwaukee River has already caused some flooding problems in the area.

Rockton received over five inches of rain in less than 72 hours late last week. As of Monday morning, the Rock River in Rockton was just below flood stage. The U.S. Geological Survey forecasts the Rock River to rise another two feet by Wednesday morning, when it is expected to crest. This would then put the Rockton area at moderate flood stage.

The Rock River is not expected to fall below flood stage until Sunday morning, at the earliest.

In Freeport, part of U.S. Route 20 is closed off due to flood waters covering the road.

The Kishwaukee River is at a moderate flood stage as of Monday morning. Flooding along the Kishwaukee has caused problems in Rockford, Boone County and DeKalb County.

In Rockford, the Kish is three feet above flood stage at Perryville Road at 15 feet. In Belvidere the river is at 10 feet, one foot above flood stage. Belvidere should see the Kish go below flood levels Monday afternoon, while Rockford should see the Kish go below flood levels Tuesday morning.

In Cherry Valley, the Kishwaukee has caused some flooding at Baumann Park, which is closed. In DeKalb County, the Kishwaukee River is closed to the public.

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources has closed the Rock River for all recreational boaters and the public due to flooding concerns and dangerous currents. The IDNR says conditions also make it treacherous for emergency response teams assisting water rescues.

The Rock River currently sits at moderate flood stage. In Rockton the river is expected to rise above flood stage Monday and then crest Wednesday at 12 feet.

In Byron the river is already at 15 feet, two feet above flood stage, and is not forecast to fall back below that level until Friday.

In Dixon the river is above 17 feet, a foot above flood stage, with levels forecast to drop over the next few of days.

The Stateline will see dry weather the next few days. The humidity will finally drop Monday to a comfortable level, with temperatures in the upper 70's and sunshine in the afternoon.

Similar conditions are coming for Tuesday as well before warming back to the middle 80's and getting more humid during the midweek.



The next chance for rain and storms will be late Wednesday night. The storms may bring heavy rainfall to some areas, so be ready for more water issues before the week is over. By the end of the week we'll see dry and less humid weather again with plenty of sunshine.