Pearl City still underwater after Friday storms

One of the hardest hit areas in Stephenson County is in the Village of Pearl City. Much of the small town is underwater with numerous routes into the area blocked off.

"We were trying to get everything out of the house that we could and the next thing we knew, the water was coming in the bottom floor and we said we gotta go," said Pearl City homeowner Brandon Roach.

It's been nearly two days since Roach left his home in Pearl City.

Sunday, he says it's still nearly three and a half feet underwater.

"Right now, we're basically just waiting for the flood waters to go down and get in and see what's there and evaluate the problem and go from there," said Roach.

Main Street remains impassable with the only way to cross from the south to the north side of town by boat. Some residents used those boats to begin assessing some of the damage done by these flood waters, but they won't be able to return to their homes until the water subsides.

"As of last night when I went through on the boat, we were eight foot under, and our entire church... It's just done," said Pastor of Beloved Church Steve Cassell.

It's not the first time Pearl City has seen waters rise.

Mayor Bob Knoup says in the last 15 years the city's had four floods in this same area.

"I've been doing this for 25 years and this is the worst amount of flooding I've ever seen," said Knoup.

Despite waters rising higher than ever before, the village says the support from the community and volunteers has also been strong.

"Hey, we're going to live through it, just like we always have, we have good people," said Knoup.

The Village of Pearl City estimates that water levels have already dropped around three feet.

Mayor Knoup says they hope to have the flooding cleared by tomorrow morning.