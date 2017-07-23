Strong storms lead to disaster declaration in Stephenson Co.

Stephenson County Board Chairman William Hadley signed a disaster declaration Sunday after a series of severe storms has lead to major flooding and damage across the county.

Since July 19, storms in Stephenson County have lead to bridge closures, widespread power outages, structural damages, flash flooding, river flooding and straight-line wind damage.

The declaration has been sent to the Illinois Emergency Management Agency and the State Emergency Operations Center. The declaration does not guarantee state or federal disaster assistance but it does start the process for obtaining additional emergency resources for the county should they be needed.

For more information, contact Stephenson County Board Chairman William Hadley at (815) 235-8389 or the Stephenson County Emergency Management Agency at (815) 599-0344. For affected residents seeking shelter, contact the Red Cross Hotline at (847) 220-7495.