Two suspects arrested for Rockford burglaries

Two juvenile suspects are in custody after what police are calling a string of burglaries in Rockford.

Police say they responded to the 4200 block of Villa Wood Circle around 7 a.m. Saturday morning for two suspicious teens looking into car windows.

Officers say they saw two suspects leaving a garage with property.

After a short chase, office arrested the two juvenile suspects.

Rockford Police say the investigation revealed there were seven total incidents of vehicle and garage burglaries in the area near the following addresses:

4200 Villa Wood Circle

1000 and 1100 blocks of Brookfield Rd

300/400/500 blocks of Wood Rd

Police say the two suspects face charges for many of these incidents.

Despite the arrests, Rockford Police say officers continue to investigate and look for more suspects.

Anyone with information regarding these robberies is asked to call Rockford Police Department at 815-963-7867.