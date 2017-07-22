Friends, family of missing Loves Park woman organize search party

The search for a missing Loves Park woman continues this weekend.

25-year-old Emily Anderson went missing just over a month ago, last seen at a Steak 'N Shake in Machesney Park.

Some volunteers say it's like looking for a needle in a haystack.

But, they hope it helps bring her home.

"I think it's a community thing and we all need to pitch in," Tom Biasin, a volunteer said.

Tom doesn't know Emily or her family, but he says it felt it was his duty to help out.



"Oh my lord," Biasin said. "Like i said, if that was my daughter --- it's got to be devastating."

That's why Emily's family and friends organized a search party.

"You can't sleep at night," Rachael Libowski, the search group's leader, said. "The whole time you're like, 'Where's Emily? Where's Emily?'"

Tom was one of several volunteers to search for anything that might help investigators.

"It's amazing that our community is coming together, but Emily is still missing," Libowski said.

The groups says that they're walking the grounds where Emily was last seen, but they also say they're searching down low underneath bushes, trees any plants in the surrounding area. They say they're looking for a phone, jewelry anything they think doesn't belong there.

The group says they're not touching anything they find. Rather, they are snapping a picture and turning those photos over to police.

It's a way Emily's family says gives them hope to keep moving forward.

"At the end of the day, you have to stay strong. Stay strong for Emily and keep searching for her," Libowski said.

The search party didn't find anything today but they plan to continue searching tomorrow. They're asking anyone who is interested in helping out to meet at the old Gordmans in Machesney Park. That address is 1548 West Lane Road.

