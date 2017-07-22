Illinois DNR closes Rock River in four counties

The Rock River is officially closed for all recreational boaters.

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources issued the restriction on Saturday.

As of 10 .m. the river is off-limits for boaters in four counties, including Winnebago, Ogle, Lee and Whiteside.

The DNR says rising flood waters, dangerous currents and debris make the river hazardous for boaters to navigate.

The state says conditions also make it treacherous for emergency response teams assisting with water rescues.

No timeline yet on when the boating restriction will be lifted.

