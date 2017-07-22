Winnebago County opens sandbagging stations

Officials here in Winnebago County want to make sure everyone is prepared if flood waters continue to rise.

That's why on Saturday, the Winnebago County Sheriff's Department teamed up with the villages of Machesney Park, Roscoe and New Milford to provide sand bags to the community.

Residents could visit three locations around the county to prepare possible flash flooding.

Anyone living in a home that is susceptible to early flooding is advised to visit one of the sand bagging stations listed below: