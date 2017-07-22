Rockford Police investigate Friday night shooting

A man is injured after a shooting Friday night.

Police say they responded to a local hospital around 8:30 on Friday for a gunshot victim who was being treated there.

Police say the 18-year-old man was a passenger in a car near Northridge Drive and Forest Hills Rd when he was hit by gunfire coming from another vehicle.

Police say the victim is in stable condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Rockford Police Department at 815-966-2900 or Crimestoppers at 815-963-7867.