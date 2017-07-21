Searching for Emily: Multiple agencies stepping in to help

Twenty-five year old Emily Anderson vanished just over a month ago in June.

Emily's family is in constant contact with Loves Park Police with the hope they get answers and help. Now, the FBI and state police are stepping in to offer resources.

"It just gave us a little bit of reassurance knowing that all these different agencies are stepping up to help the loves park police department," Emily Anderson's sister, Caitlin Dull, said. "They understand the severity of the situation."

The family says there are few details surrounding the last time anyone saw Emily. And today, they tell us of another hang up.

Loves Park Police say Anderson was last seen at the Steak 'N Shake in Machesney Park.

Now, investigators are going around to nearby businesses looking for any security footage they can get their hands on. But, in some cases those cameras are not working or their outdoor security cameras only point to their doors.

Dull says time is running out.

"Now that she is out of her medication --or as it appears that she is out of her medication --the clock is ticking," she said.

Dull Says Anderson has epilepsy and cannot function without her medication. In the meantime, Anderson's family says they rely on the public to bring forward any information they might have.

"It's comforting to know that everyone is stepping up to help loves park police because we are really concerned," Dull said.