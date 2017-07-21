Rainy weather tough on some outdoor businesses

The flooding issues in the area are causing problems for seasonal businesses to schedule events and, in some cases, stay open.

West Rock Wake Park officially closed Thursday, July 20 after suffering so many setbacks from the heavy rainfall.

"When we get hit like we have we've got to close down and let the lake stabilize. It's been tough," said West Rock owner Daniel Jarrett.

The large amounts of rain, combining with the improvements Jarrett is making to the park, isn't allowing enough time to schedule events.

"Numbers are way down. With the expansion we weren't able to do camps. Then just weeks and time off with flooding and cleanup. It's significantly different than last year," said Jarrett.

It's not just different for West Rock. Many businesses that rely on the summer months are facing challenges with the extreme weather. Places like Rocktown Adventures are canceling rentals because of the rain.

"There's still a reason to come to the store. Check out what's latest and greatest for the summer time.but it is definitely hurting our core mission which is getting people outside and being active in the outdoors," said Rocktown Adventures General Manager Kevin Versino.

The rain is not only effecting rentals for river activities, but other outdoor events as well. Aldeen Golf Club is close to getting a year's worth of rain in just the last two months.

"We've had about thirty-one inches of rain at Aldeen since the end of April. I think about eighteen is more like average," said Rockford Park District Director of Golf Duncan Geddes.

West Rock Wake Park will reopen once the water levels return to normal. .

