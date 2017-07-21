Rockford man wanted on sex abuse charges - WREX.com – Rockford’s News Leader

Rockford man wanted on sex abuse charges

Posted:
By Cody Carter, Internet Director
Francisco Ortiz Francisco Ortiz
ROCKFORD (WREX) -

Rockford Police are searching for a suspect wanted on sexual abuse charges. 

Police say Francisco Ortiz, 27, of Rockford, is wanted on aggravated criminal sexual abuse charges. His bond is set at $20,000. 

The Rockford Police Department Sensitive Crimes Unit has been investigating a report of the sexual abuse of a female victim under the age of 18 for the past few months.

As a result of that investigation, the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office issued a warrant for the arrest of Ortiz. 

Police say Ortiz is currently at-large and anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Rockford Police, 779-500-6551, or Crime Stoppers 815-963-7867.

