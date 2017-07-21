Severe Storm, Flash Flood Threat Tonight

Strong thunderstorms capable of severe winds and flash flooding are looking likely into this evening and early overnight. A *Severe Thunderstorm Watch* has been issued for all of northern Illinois until midnight. This means these areas are likely to see severe weather, so stay alert.

One severe storm already moved through Rockford this afternoon with strong winds and very heavy rain. Similar storms to the early one are possible between 6 pm and 12 am tonight.

Remember: the forecast is subject to change as storms evolve. Check back often in case of forecast updates.

The main threat for severe weather looks to be damaging wind gusts, like Wednesday night. These are capable of knocking down tree limbs and power lines, and cause damage to buildings. If you start to see thunder or hear of a severe storm warning, head indoors immediately and away from windows. Stay on the lowest floor possible. There is a lower risk for hail and tornadoes with these storms.

Flash flood risks remain this evening and into the overnight hours. 2" to 3" of rainfall is possible across the general area, depending on where the heaviest of the storms. Some locations may get more than that, so keep a close eye on the radar. If you experience torrential rainfall, especially for an extended period of time, stay off the roads and stay indoors. Do not drive into any flooded roadways! It does not take much standing water to stall your vehicle or float it off the road. Think back to the flash flooding recently in Rockford, and stay away from the spots you noticed flooding last time.

By next week, all of this potential rain water may cause moderate river flooding. Click here to check on the flooding forecast for the Rock, Kishwaukee, and Pecatonica rivers.

Stay up to date with our Interactive Radar