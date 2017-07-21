Updated flood predictions for the Rock River, other area rivers

The National Weather Service on Friday afternoon updated flooding predictions for rivers around the Stateline.

The NWS is forecasting between 2-3 inches of rain for the northern Illinois region Friday night and early Saturday morning. This may change, depending on where the heaviest of the rain tracks.

Along the Rock River, NWS is predicting a level of 13.5 feet in Rockton and at Latham Park. Those areas are in a moderate risk of flooding.

In Byron the river should reach a level of 15.8 feet, putting it just shy of major flood levels.

Dixon is predicted to see levels hit 16.5 feet, putting it in major flood stage.

The National Weather Service predicts the Rock River will crest Wednesday night.

The Belvidere area could see the Kishwaukee River get to levels of 11.5 feet, putting it in the moderate flooding risk. The Kishwaukee should crest Sunday evening.

In Freeport, the Pecatonica River should crest Tuesday night at a level of 14 feet. That puts it in the moderate flood risk.

Again, these predictions could change depending on the amount of rain the Stateline receives Friday and Saturday.

Stay up to date with our Interactive Radar. You can also check the National Weather Service's flood predictions page for all the latest predictions of flood levels all over the Stateline.