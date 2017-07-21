Rockford man wanted in connection with Saturday's shooting

Police are searching for a Rockford man who allegedly shot another man in the leg during an incident over the weekend.

Jovaris Porchia, 22, is wanted on aggravated battery with a firearm and aggravated discharge of a firearm charges. His bond is set at $100,000.

Police say officers were called out to a local hospital to investigate a shooting Saturday night.

The 37-year-old victim told police he was walking in the 1100 block of Bruce Street around 9 p.m. Saturday when a man came up to him armed with a handgun and attempted to rob him.

The victim refused and police say that is when the suspect shot him once in the leg. The victim was able to get the gun away from the suspect, who ran away from the scene.

After investigating this case, a warrant was issued for Porchia's arrest.

Porchia is still at-large and anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Rockford Police, 779-500-6551, or Crime Stoppers, 815-963-7867.