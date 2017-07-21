Summer on the Rock: Maxson Riverboat in Oregon

Located on the shores of the Rock River in Oregon sits the Maxson Riverboat, 'The Pride of Oregon'. Since 1989, it has given spectators and guests a unique Rock River experience.
Rich Wiesner has been a part of the staff at Maxson's since 1989. Weisner said, "We do lunch rides and diner rides. Sunday's we do champagne brunches. People have a nice time."
Guests can enjoy a 2-hour boat ride where they can take in the sights of the Rock River.
For more information: http://maxsons.net/
Can't Find Something?
WREX
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WREX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.