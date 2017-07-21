Belvidere man faces multiple child pornography charges

Belvidere Police say a six month long investigation resulted with the arrest of man on multiple child porn charges Thursday.

Joseph Thompson, 53, of Belvidere, has been charged with 12 counts of unlawful dissemination of child pornography.

Belvidere Police say they were recently contacted by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and the Illinois Attorney General’s Office about child porn activity in the area.

On Thursday, law enforcement executed a search warrant at a home in the 300 block of West Hurlbut Avenue. Police seized computers, laptops, tablets, thumb drives, phones, photos, clothing and other items from the home.

Thompson is currently being held in the Boone County Jail on no bond. Police say the investigation into this case is ongoing and more charges are possible.