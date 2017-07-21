No wake order issued for Rock River; area sheriffs warn of possible flooding concerns

A widespread no wake emergency order has been issued for the Rock River in Winnebago, Ogle, Lee and Whiteside counties.

The sheriffs in those four counties issued the order in a joint statement Thursday afternoon.

All four sheriff's offices say they are watching flood levels closely and may completely shut down the Rock River if heavy rainfall persists.

Officials are asking anyone living near the river to remove all docks and boats from the water.

They are also recommending moving campers and trailers away from the river edge for anyone in low lying areas, though Winnebago County Sheriff Gary Caruana says that does not apply to his county.

Thursday night, flood levels in Byron were just under 12 feet. Ogle County Sheriff Brian Van Vickle says his department is working in coordination with other county emergency first responders, as well as the Illinois Department of Natural Resources.

With the potential for flooding, local law enforcement agencies are working to prepare residents for the different scenarios.

"If we hit that amount of rain, the potential for flooding could be a very significant amount," Winnebago County Sheriff Gary Caruana says.

Caruana says it is a balancing act when it comes to opening dams to help ease the flooding. He says local agencies are also on the ready with sandbags if water levels start to rise.

In Lee County, Sheriff John Simonton says on top of potential flooding, the fast moving current is another major safety hazard as water levels continue to rise over the weekend.

"If you fall in the river or something happens, you'd be swept down river so fast it'd be hard to get to you," Simonton says.