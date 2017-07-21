Man dead after ATV crash in Rockford overnight

Rockford Police are investigating an ATV crash overnight that left one person dead.

Police say officers were called out to the 1400 block of Elm Street around 2 a.m. Friday on a report of a traffic accident.

When officers arrived on scene, they found the driver of an ATV crashed the vehicle into a parked utility trailer.

Officers began preforming CPR on the 33-year-old man, who was unresponsive. The man was then taken to the hospital for treatment, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Police say there were no passengers on the ATV. The cause of the accident is still under investigation.

The name of the man killed has not yet been released by authorities.