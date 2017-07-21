Rockton Rush football players give back to youth

The Rockton Rush semipro football team is holding its annual football camp this week, giving kids a chance to learn football skills and have some fun in the process.

"It's all about giving back for us," Rush head coach Javon Oden said. "These kids come out on Saturday nights and watch these guys play."

That helps form a connection between the young players from the Rockton and Roscoe area with the players they see on the field for one of the strongest teams in the MidStates Football League. Rockton is 4-1 this season, with a key game against Racine set for Saturday night in Rockton.

The Rush just played the 200th game in franchise history last week, a 65-18 win.