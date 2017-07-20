Neglecting your pets can lead to serious penalties

With the temperatures climbing, everyone is feeling the heat, especially your pets.

The increasing heat is raising the concern for serious health concerns for animals, including heat stroke.

"When it's 78, 82, 85 your animals are going to be much more likely to have heat stroke," Cherryvale Animal Clinic Veterinarian Alicia Guarino-Hrebik said.

In August of 2015, a law passed saying people could not leave their pets out in the extreme heat and cold. The purpose of the law is to discourage pet owners to leave their pets unattended, particularly leaving them in hot cars.

"It's 75 degrees out. If you run into a store and you're in there for ten minutes. After ten minutes, you car is almost 100 degrees when it's 75 degrees outside", said Guarino-Hrebik.

Those who break the law can receive a ticket and be charged with as much as animal cruelty. The charge can lead to a hefty fee and potentially put you behind bars.

"They can get up to a year in jail and fines could be up to $2500," said Winnebago County Animal Services Deputy Director Dave Kaske.

Animal control and local authorities work together when animals are found in life threatening situations.

"If we arrive first and we see a dog in distress, or an animal in distress, we're going to break the window and get the dog taken care of," said Winnebago County Police Sergeant Tammie Stanly.

Animal control says this summer their calls have increased about animals left in the heat. They take this as a sign that there's a stronger awareness of the issue in the community.

"We've seen a lot more concern with animals being left in vehicles not only in hot temperatures like we have now but also in cold temperatures and the seriousness of the offense and also the repercussions that come from that," said Kaske.

Anyone that sees an animal that may be in distress is instructed to notify animal control.



