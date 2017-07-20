ComEd working all hours to restore power

A lot of people woke up today to find water in their basements, broken branches in their yard and no power to the house. ComEd crews have been up all night to help with that last one.

"Very little sleep," George Gaulrapp, the ComEd External Affairs Manager, said. "Crews have been out there most of the night."

They've been working all hours to bring power back to the Rockford area. It's already been a busy couple weeks for the crews on top of this.

"When something like a micro burst comes and snaps trees and poles, there's nothing any equipment can withstand that," Gaulrapp said.

Those strong storms brought down power lines. They say some of them fell on houses and metal fences -- creating an immediate danger.

"We had one incident where the electric line was laying on top of cable lines and it back fed into the cable lines and into the house and melted their cable connection," Rockford Fire Chief Derek Bergsten said.

Rockford Fire urges those with down power lines to call 911 first and then call ComEd to report the problem. It's a protocol they say will help crews work more efficiently.

"Crews have worked very hard, but once in awhile we also make sure they're in safe situations when they do their work," Gaulrapp said.

At last check at 5 p.m., ComEd reports roughly 1,200 customers are still without power this evening.

