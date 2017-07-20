Rockford Police search for two suspects in BB gun shootings

Rockford Police are searching for two suspects wanted for allegedly driving around the city shooting people with a BB gun earlier this week.

Police are searching for Marquell Reddic, 22, and Nelson Brown Jr., 20, both of Rockford. Each is wanted on aggravated battery charges. Reddic's bond is set at $250,000, while Brown's bond is set at $100,000.

Police say they received a number of reports of a group of men driving in a red Jeep SUV between 4 p.m. and 9 p.m. Tuesday shooting a BB gun at people on the street.

The incidents occurred in several locations around the city, including the northwest, southeast and northeast sides of Rockford. Several people were injured and there was damage to some property.

The follow-up investigation by police identified Reddic and Brown as suspects in this case.

Both suspects are currently at-large. Rockford Police ask anyone with information about this case or the whereabouts of Reddic or Brown to contact the Investigations Bureau, 779-500-6551, or Crime Stoppers, 815-963-7867.