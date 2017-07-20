Flooding possible along Rock River, residents asked to take precaution

The sheriffs from Winnebago, Ogle, Lee and Whiteside counties have announced no wake ordinances for the Rock River due to flooding concerns along the river.

In a joint statement sent by the four sheriffs, they say the National Weather Service predicts flooding could reach 20-22 feet above normal levels. That is four feet higher than when flooding occurred in 2013.

The National Weather Service in the Quad Cities tells 13 News that the 20-22 feet levels are the "worst case scenario" this weekend. The NWS says minor to moderate flooding is possible along the Rock River is possible though and that residents should be prepared for possible flooding.

In a press release sent from the sheriffs from Winnebago, Ogle, Lee and Whiteside counties, they are asking residents who live along the river to remove all docks, campers, trailers and anything else in or near the Rock River.

They are also asking residents who live along the river to "vacate any residents due to the impending flooding."

Flooding along the river could occur anytime between Saturday evening and Sunday morning.

The Stateline received several inches of rain Wednesday night and early Thursday morning, with more storms forecast over the next few days.