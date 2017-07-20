WATCH LIVE: O.J. Simpson's parole hearing

O.J. Simpson will command the world's attention once more as he pleads for his freedom before parole board.

Former NFL football star and convicted felon O.J. Simpson will ask four person parole board in Nevada to release him Thursday.

Simpson was convicted in 2008 of an armed robbery involving two sports memorabilia dealers in a Las Vegas hotel room. The 70-year-old could be released in October after serving the minimum nine years of a 33-year sentence.

The hearing is scheduled to begin at noon central time.

Simpson was found not guilty in the killings of his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend Ronald Goldman. In 1997, he was found liable in civil court for the deaths and ordered to pay $33.5 million to survivors including his children and the Goldman family.