Heavy storm damage reported in Ashton - WREX.com – Rockford’s News Leader

Heavy storm damage reported in Ashton

Posted:
By Cody Carter, Internet Director
Connect
Viewer photo sent by Beth in Ashton Viewer photo sent by Beth in Ashton
LEE COUNTY (WREX) -

Authorities in Lee County report that Wednesday night's storms caused heavy damage in the Village of Ashton. 

The Lee County Sheriff's Office says the strong winds and heavy rain caused several trees to fall down and knocked down many electrical wires. Downed wires closed part of Route 38 during the overnight hours. 

Nearly 700 homes lost power during the storm. Crews are continuing to work Thursday morning to restore power to all residents. 

Authorities ask that drivers traveling in the area use extra caution because of debris in the road and potential downed power lines. 

The sheriff's office say no injures were reported in the county due to the storms. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WREX
10322 Auburn Road, Rockford, IL 61103
Switchboard: 815-335-2213
News tips: news@wrex.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WREX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.