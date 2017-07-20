Heavy storm damage reported in Ashton

Viewer photo sent by Beth in Ashton

Authorities in Lee County report that Wednesday night's storms caused heavy damage in the Village of Ashton.

The Lee County Sheriff's Office says the strong winds and heavy rain caused several trees to fall down and knocked down many electrical wires. Downed wires closed part of Route 38 during the overnight hours.

Nearly 700 homes lost power during the storm. Crews are continuing to work Thursday morning to restore power to all residents.

Authorities ask that drivers traveling in the area use extra caution because of debris in the road and potential downed power lines.

The sheriff's office say no injures were reported in the county due to the storms.